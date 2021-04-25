Police officer hit as domestic violence suspect speeds off in car

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call at the Clarkston Station Apartments early Sunday morning.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Officers were able to use license plate cameras to identify the car the struck a Clarkston Police officer early Sunday morning.

At around 12:40 am Clarkston Police responded to Clarkston Station Apartments for a domestic violence call where they said a suspect was armed with a firearm and had shot two cars in the parking lot.

When officers arrived and approached the apartment on foot, they saw the suspect get in his car. They said they began giving verbal commands to stop, however, the suspect accelerated and struck an officer with his car.

As the suspect began driving toward another officer, that officer fired a round toward the vehicle before it got away.

A license plate camera captured the tag of the suspect vehicle. DeKalb County Police officers were able to locate it in the driveway of a home in Stone Mountain.

Detectives from Clarkston were able to obtain arrest warrants for the suspect and that's when DeKalb SWAT responded. The suspect surrendered without further incident, they said.