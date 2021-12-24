Apartment complex shooting leaves 16-year-old in critical condition, Clarkston Police say

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at Montreal Creek Circle, within Clarkston Station Apartments.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston Police are investigating after apartment complex shooting that left a teenager severely injured on Christmas Eve.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at Montreal Creek Circle, within Clarkston Station Apartments.

Once there, they discovered a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. According to police that victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is not the first shocking incident to happen at this complex in the last year.

Back in April, a Clarkston police officer was hit by a car while responding to a domestic call at the same apartment complex.

And back in December of 2020, two girls were shot while playing inside their home at the complex as well.