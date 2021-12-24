Apartment complex shooting leaves 16-year-old in critical condition, Clarkston Police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston Police are investigating after apartment complex shooting that left a teenager severely injured on Christmas Eve.
Around 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at Montreal Creek Circle, within Clarkston Station Apartments.
Once there, they discovered a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. According to police that victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
This is not the first shocking incident to happen at this complex in the last year.
Back in April, a Clarkston police officer was hit by a car while responding to a domestic call at the same apartment complex.
And back in December of 2020, two girls were shot while playing inside their home at the complex as well.
Those with any information on the most recent shooting are being asked to contact Sgt. Trumble at 404-557-8956.