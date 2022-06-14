Clarkston Police investigating after double shooting at apartment complex

Here's what we know.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston Police are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex Tuesday evening. Authorities said it happened at the Clarkston Station Apartments on Montreal Creek Circle around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Clarkston Police immediately started life-saving measures on the man until EMS arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Officers were then notified that a second man had been shot at the apartment complex.

"This is still an active and ongoing investigation. There is no threat to the community currently regarding this case," Clarkston Police said.