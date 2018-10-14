JONESBORO, Ga. -- Saturday night, police in Lake City responded to a shooting call at the Rainwood Apartments on Harper Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a woman who had been shot multiple times.

The woman's 9-year-old son told police that the man, identified as Darius Deandre Evans, was her boyfriend. The boy told officers that Evans had shot his mother multiple times after an argument, walked out of the apartment, then came back and began shooting the woman again.

According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, the boy made it clear that he wanted the man who he said shot his mother caught -- and was brave enough to ride with the sheriff to show him where he thought Evans may have fled.

Hill's fugitive squad hunted for Evans and finally located him in Lovejoy Sunday morning, where they took him into custody.

