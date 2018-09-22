MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- After an early morning officer-involved shooting, Henry County officers found a vehicle that drove at two of their officers, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

It all started on Interstate 75 at about 1:25 Saturday morning when officers made a traffic stop. During the stop, the vehicle took off.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers pursued the vehicle off of the interstate and into McDonough. The pursuit came to an end in a culdesac on Autumn Lake Drive.

Officers began to approach the vehicle when the vehicle drove at them. Two of the police officers fired at the vehicle as it drove off.

The GBI said that the vehicle was later found empty on Head Lane in McDonough. The driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill later identified the suspect in the incident as Joseph Jeannick Moore.

Hill said Saturday afternoon that Moore also now has a felony probation warrant out of Clayton County.

Moore is described as a white male, 6-feet-tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Hill said that Moore should be considered dangerous and likely armed.

Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479.

The GBI is continuing its independent investigation and will turn over its findings to the Henry County District Attorney upon its completion.

