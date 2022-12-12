Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting

At this point, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old are facing charges. Officers said more arrests could be on the way.

ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office.

This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and critically hurt 15-year-old Cameron Jackson who later died from his injuries. Four others were hurt in the gunfire that erupted across from Atlanta's popular shopping complex over Thanksgiving weekend. Officers did not provide an update on their injuries.

"As our community continues to process these atrocious crimes, I also want our residents to know that these violent criminals are being apprehended," Dickens said Monday night.

The teen now joins another 16-year-old and a 15-year-old who are facing charges in the case. Police have not named the suspects due to their age.

Investigators said the latest teen to be taken into custody is accused of being party to a crime for murder and aggravated assault and is facing a charge under a state gang statute - similar charges to what the other two teens are facing, according to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

"We're not done," Hampton said. "We're still investigating and again we will hold anyone responsible for the death of the two juveniles."

Police have not outright said the individuals involved in the shooting are part of a gang; Hampton clarified that the charges do include gang statutes.

Dickens emphasized though police were able to make arrests and continue to investigate, they need the community and families to do their part, too.