Police in Clayton County working 'barricaded gunman incident'

The Clayton County Police Department said it was at a location on Old Dixie Highway in the Jonesboro area.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said early Thursday morning that officers were working a "barricaded gunman incident" with the SWAT activated.

An alert from the Clayton County Police Department Twitter account said the incident was happening at a location on Old Dixie Highway in the Jonesboro area.

"Gunshots have already been fired," a follow-up tweet stated. "No injuries have been reported at this time. We are asking all citizens to please avoid the area for safety concerns. Updates will be provided as soon as available."

A police source told 11Alive that officers were clearing out an abandoned hotel when they encountered squatters, one of whom fired at them.

The address of the incident appears to align with the condemned American Inn & Suites/Hotel Magnolia.

