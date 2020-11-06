Carjacking lead to short chase, shootout with three young suspects, Clayton County police say

The officer-involved shooting from Wednesday night is being investigated by the GBI.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police say a carjacking led to a shootout on Wednesday night that ended with two suspects receiving gunshot wounds.

The Clayton County Police Department said it happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Johnson Rd. and Old Dixie Hwy.

According to the department, the officers arrived on scene and found four victims who'd been in a car when the driver was "struck over the head with the butt of a gun." The victim told police five men had gotten into the car after that and taken it.

Police did not otherwise explain the circumstances of the carjacking itself. They said the victim used a tracking app installed on his iPad, which was still in the car, to see where the car was going.

According to the department, while officers were establishing things on scene an officer at another location "observed the stolen vehicle via the description that had been provided, and attempted to make a traffic stop."

At that time, police said, the driver and two other suspects (it is not clear what happened with the fourth and fifth persons originally described) refused to pull over and a "short vehicle pursuit ensued."

The driver crashed, police said, in the area of Johnson Rd. and Old Dixie Hwy, before the three suspects got out of the car and ran on foot, "splitting up into two separate directions."

"During the foot chase, suspects brandished handguns and began firing upon the officers," Clayton County Police said. "The officers then returned fire to the suspects. Two of the suspects were struck during the gunfire exchange; one in the shoulder and the other in the back as the suspects were attempting to escape capture."

The department said aid was given to the two injured suspects. Both injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The third suspect was also eventually taken into custody. Their ages are 17, 17 and 20, police said. Four handguns were found on the scene, according to the department.

No officers were injured. The incident is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as per protocol with officer-involved shootings.