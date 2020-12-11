Man shot, killed while trying to break up fight identified; Police issue warrants for 2 allegedly involved

'Tony Stevenson and Reginald Hardy are considered armed and dangerous,' police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed as he tried to break up a fight at a gas station. They said they are also looking for two people in connection with the crime.

Clayton County Police officers went to the Chevron station in the 200 block of Forest Parkway around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Police said Kevin Spruill was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that Spruill and a woman went there to pick up her children from Tony Stevenson. Stevenson is the woman's ex-boyfriend and father of the woman's children.

"A physical altercation began between Mr. Stevenson and the female over car keys, which resulted in Mr. Stevenson biting the female on the right arm," police said in a news release. " Mr. Spruill observed the altercation and attempted to calm the situation."

Officers said Spruill approached the car and the passenger, Reginald Hardy, allegedly began firing a handgun. Spruill was hit multiple times.

Police said Stevenson pulled the woman into his vehicle and drove away. Stevenson and Hardy left the vehicle at a nearby hotel - leaving the woman and the four children unharmed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stevenson for battery-family violence and cruelty to children; Hardy's arrest warrant was issued for cruelty to children, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during commission of a felony, and felony murder.

"Tony Stevenson and Reginald Hardy are considered armed and dangerous," police said.