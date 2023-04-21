Sheriff says man found in shallow grave four years ago was killed by girlfriend who discovered affair

Neworker Hurt was charged this week with malice murder in the 2019 death of Shawn Jackson, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a murder victim was found in Alabama four years ago, the Clayton County sheriff now says he was killed by his girlfriend after she discovered an affair.

Newly re-elected Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen announced the arrest Friday of Neworker Hurt in the 2019 death of Shawn Jackson, whom the sheriff said was found in a shallow grave in 2019 roughly three weeks after being reported missing - by his son and Hurt, the girlfriend.

According to a narrative posted by the sheriff, Jackson was reported missing on July 31, 2019. His 17-year-old son said he was awakened by Hurt in the middle of the night saying that his father had left home.

Hurt and Jackson had been arguing earlier in the evening, according to the sheriff, after he "was caught in having an affair." The son said they'd calmed down by nightfall.

But, the sheriff said, while Jackson slept the girlfriend shot him three times in the head, then called her brother "to help her dispose of the body."

On August 19, about three weeks later, unknown remains were found in Jefferson County, Alabama, and later determined to be Jackson.

The sheriff said that this week charges were filed after "detectives had compiled enough evidence" against Hurt and her brother. The brother is already in federal prison in West Virginia on unrelated charges.