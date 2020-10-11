Shooting near Clayton County gas station leaves one dead

The shooting happened just outside of Forest Park.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating an evening shooting near Forest Park that has left one person dead.

The shooting happened in the area of 210 Forest Parkway - the address of a Chevron convenience store. Video from the scene showed the entire store and gas station, as well as the neighboring Mr. Taco restaurant, taped off as the investigation continues.

Police, as of about 8 p.m., described the investigation as in the preliminary stages and ongoing. Authorities haven't released any details about the shooting victim, the suspect, or any possible motive in the crime.

Investigators also haven't said if they have someone in custody as they continue searching for additional information.