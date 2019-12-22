CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of fugitives from Clayton County were captured early Sunday morning in DeKalb County, according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Hill said that deputies from his Fugitive Squad located Mitavion Deshay Williams and Clemiya Lashaye Carter at a home in DeKalb County at about 4 a.m.

According to Hill, Williams was the prime suspect in a May 2017 drive-by shooting that was aimed at sheriff's deputy on Kendrick Road in Clayton County.

Hill said that Williams was wanted on a total of 36 warrants, including one count each of violation of probation, firearm possession by a first offender, firearm possession by a convicted felon, license-driving suspended/revoked, reckless driving, and marijuana-less than one ounce; two counts of obstruction of officer; five counts each of theft by receiving and criminal trespass; and nine counts each of theft by taking and burglary.

Carter was wanted out of Clayton County on traffic-related charges, Hill said.

According to Hill, Williams was found hiding behind a water heater and surrendered peacefully. He said Carter became combative with deputies before they took her into custody.

The two were transported to the Clayton County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta