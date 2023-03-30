x
Police respond to gunfire at Clayton County gas station

It happened at the Shell station on Flint River Road.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police responded to gunfire at a gas station in Clayton County on Thursday afternoon, officers said.

The Clayton County Police Department said in a statement that officers were working a shooting at the Shell station on Flint River Road, outside Jonesboro.

It was not immediately clear if there were any victims who had been shot. 

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, observing crime scene tape around the station.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

