Clayton County Police search for car suspected in deadly hit-and-run

A witness told police the car involved slowed down after hitting the victim, then drove off.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for help from the public in locating a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Friday morning.

According to a release, officers were called to the intersection of Highway 138 SE and Tara Boulevard near Jonesboro after receiving reports of a person hit by a vehicle at about 5:27 a.m.

When they arrived, the department said officers spoke to a witness who told them that they saw the female victim trying to cross the northbound side of Tara Boulevard at Highway 138 SE when she was struck.

The witness said the victim was hit by a black Dodge Charger that slowed down after it hit her, but then took off a short time later. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the Dodge Charger that they are looking for will have visible damage on the right front side.