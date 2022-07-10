Large law enforcement response spotted near elementary school in Clayton County

It was not clear what prompted the response.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A heavy law enforcement response could be seen Friday at a scene in Clayton County, very close to West Clayton Elementary.

Police and first responders could be seen massed at Flat Shoals Rd. and Riverdale Rd.

What prompted the response was not initially clear.

Several Georgia State Patrol units were on scene. One GSP patrol vehicle appeared to have been involved in some kind of wreck that left it adjacent to a white vehicle off the side of the road. That scene was taped off.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office vehicles also appeared to be present.

The Clayton County Police Department directed 11Alive inquiries to GSP and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.