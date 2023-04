The incident happened Wednesday night just outside Lovejoy's city limits.

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Police in Lovejoy reported their first homicide of the year Wednesday night, in an incident with few details released so far.

According to the Lovejoy Police Department, the victim in the incident was a 26-year-old. No other details about the victim are currently available.

It happened in what was described as a "random shooting" with no suspect at this time.