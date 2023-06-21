Convicted sex offender in custody after allegedly attacking two women day after release from jail

He is accused of following a woman into her room and trying to lock the door,

DALTON, Ga. — A Clayton County man is in custody, police in Dalton said Tuesday, after allegedly attacking two women at a hotel.

The Dalton Police Department said the 43-year-old suspect is a convicted sex offender tied to a 1995 Illinois case who had just been released from jail in Clayton County the day before and was to begin a drug treatment program.

According to a release, a woman came to a police services center and told officers that while she checking out at the Red Roof Inn on West Walnut Avenue, "she was approached by a man who asked her if he could help her with her luggage."

She declined and went back to her room, with the suspect allegedly following her.

"He closed the door behind them and attempted to lock the door but the woman began to yell and scream for help," the release said. "After being unable to quiet the victim down, the man fled."

When police arrived at the hotel, they said they "encountered a second woman in the lobby of the hotel who was very upset and reported encountering the same suspect."

She told detectives she'd had a knock on the door at her room earlier in the morning and that, when she answered, "a man matching the suspect’s description attempted to force his way into the room."

She was able to stop him, push him away and close and lock the door.