24-year-old Clayton County man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children

The Forest Park man was arrested Thursday and is being held on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old Forest Park man was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Joshua Mapson of Forest Park was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Clayton County Jail.

The GBI says the arrest was made in conjunction with the Clayton County Police Department and the Lilburn Police Department. It came after an investigation by the GBI into the possible sexual exploitation of children by Mapson, by way of an online service.

The investigation is part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), which is part of the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit to identify those involved in the trade of child pornography and the online sexual exploitation of children.

The ICAC program, initially created by the federal Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teens using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Tip Line at 800-597-TIPS (8477).