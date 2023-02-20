Clayton County man arrested on 9 counts of sexual exploitation of children

Authorities received a tip about the man's alleged actions.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is in custody, accused of sexually exploiting children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the 35-year-old on Wednesday, Feb. 15 after the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received a tip about the man sharing child sex abuse material.

Authorities traced the material to the man, which prompted them to obtain a warrant to search his home. GBI, Clayton County Police and other law enforcement agents searched the man's home, where they found him in possession of child pornography, a news release said.

He is now facing nine counts of sexual exploitation of children. This arrest is part of the GBI's crackdown on people who appear to be involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material, the agency said.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.