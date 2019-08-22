CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her early Thursday morning in Clayton County.

At around 3:30 a.m., authorities said Kenneth Wayne Hines was involved in an altercation with his live-in girlfriend and her daughter.

During the altercation, Hines shot his girlfriend in her chest with a .9mm handgun, the Clayton County Sheriff's office said. He also pointed the gun in her daughter's face.

Hines fled the scene in a green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with tag number CLE9429.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and the fugitive squad have been searching for Hines. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Sheriff Hill also had a stern warning for Hines' friends and family who may be aiding him.

"They will not stop at go or collect $200, but will go straight to jail with him," he said.

Hines is described as a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 210 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads "Play for keeps."

