CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting his own son in Clayton County has been taken into custody - but not before walking away from a jail where he tried to turn himself in.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Larry Coakley got into a dispute with his son and ended up shooting him in the chest. After the violent confrontation, the sheriff's office said he drove to DeKalb County and had a family member take him to that county's jail where he was ready to turn himself in.

"Somehow, officials let Coakley go when they ran his name and he did not come back wanted," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said.

But members of the sheriff's office fugitive squad weren't far behind in the search and DeKalb officials were able to lead them in the right direction.

Coakley was found walking about a mile away from the jail and was taken back to Clayton County where he is now in custody.

Authorities haven't released the identity of his son or his condition.

