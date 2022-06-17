Man accused of murdering his 78-year-old father in Clayton County arrested out of state, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man wanted for allegedly killing his 78-year-old father during an argument has been taken into custody out of state.
According to Clayton County Police, Brandon Williams-Griffin was arrested in Michigan.
Police said on June 14 around 11 a.m., Brandon Williams-Griffin got into a dispute with his father, Joseph Griffin in the 3500 block of Meadow Ridge Court.
During the argument, Brandon allegedly shot his father; he died from his injuries.
Brandon left the scene, police said, and warrants were obtained for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He was arrested Friday around 1 p.m. in Detroit, Michigan. The suspect will be extradited to Clayton County for prosecution.
This case is still under investigation.
