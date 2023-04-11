Man accused of murdering his husband arrested trying to get on flight at Atlanta Airport, police say

Warrants were issued Tuesday for Richard Lee's arrest on malice murder and other charges including first degree cruelty to children.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said Tuesday that a murder suspect accused of killing his husband was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as he tried to catch a flight.

The suspect, 40-year-old Richard Lee, was wanted in the killing at a home on Adrian Drive on April 4. CCPD said Lee "arrived on scene" at the home that day and an incident led to him fatally shooting 32-year-old Michael Roshell, to whom police said Lee was married to.

Warrants were issued Tuesday for Lee's arrest on malice murder and other charges including first degree cruelty to children - CCPD said the call to police from the home on April 4 was made by a juvenile. It's not clear what relation, if any, the juvenile had to the couple.

"With collaborative efforts from the Clayton County Police Department - Airport Interdiction Unit and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office – Fugitive Unit, Officers were able to capture murder suspect, Richard Lee, at the Atlanta Airport attempting to board a flight today," CCPD said on Twitter.

Police have not detailed what led to the incident between Lee and Roshell. They did not indicate the juvenile in the case was harmed.