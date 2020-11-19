Clayton County Chevron murder suspect surrenders to authorities, sheriff says

Reginald Hardy allegedly shot a man outside a Chevron gas station on Forest Parkway, according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said that the top fugitive on his department's Top Ten Most Wanted List surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

Reginald Hardy was wanted for a November 9 murder at a Chevron gas station on Forest Parkway near Interstate 75, Hill said.

Hill said that Hardy's accomplice, Tony Victor Stevenson, remains at large.

According to Hill, when Clayton County Police detectives responded to a person shot call at the gas station, located in the 200 block of Forest Parkway, they found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times in the torso.

Hill said that after further investigation by detectives, they learned that Stevenson was at the gas station for a custody exchange. When Stevenson found that the boyfriend of the children's mother was present, Hill said, Stevenson became irate.

Hill said that he took the mother's car keys and went back to his own vehicle to try to drive off with them.

According to Hill, the mother tried to get her keys back by jumping into the vehicle's driver's side window.

He said that Stevenson began to punch her multiple times and bit her on the arm.

When her boyfriend came to her aid, Hill said, Hardy, who was a passenger in Stevenson's vehicle, shot him multiple times.