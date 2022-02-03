Clayton County officer shot | What we know about the suspect

Authorities are searching for 25-year-old Arterio Crumbley.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police officer and another man are recovering after being shot Wednesday. Now authorities are on a manhunt to find the person they say pulled the trigger.

Clayton County Police are working to find Arterio Lerente Crumbley. Investigators said Crumbley shot the officer and a man they said Crumbley was trying to rob just before 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 5436 Riverdale Road in College Park, which is the address of a shopping plaza.

Officers said it all happened quickly. Crumbley allegedly shot the victim of the robbery in the hand, according to police. The officer was shot in the waist area, possibly struck by a bullet that ricocheted, investigators said, adding that the officer did not have a chance to return fire. The officer and the other man are expected to survive.

The 25-year-old, police said, ran off after the shooting. Police said they created a perimeter around the apartment complex behind the shopping plaza where the shooting took place, trying to keep Crumbley from running far.

Crumbley was recorded on surveillance footage wearing an orange tracksuit, a Clayton County Police Department bulletin reads. Surveillance photos released by police depict Crumbley's attire also to be yellow to orange in color. Police specified he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with black and white shoes.

According to police, Crumbley stands at 5-feet 11-inches and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 158 pounds.