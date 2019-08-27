CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A serial rapist who police say has been attacking women in the Clayton County area since July 2015 is in custody, authorities confirm.

Clayton County Police say they've identified 24-year-old Kenneth Thomas Bowen III as the suspect using DNA evidence to connect him to at least eight violent sexual assaults throughout the county.

Authorities said they arrested Bowen on Tuesday at his job and charged him with rape.

According to the department, Bowen was once briefly employed with the Clayton County Police Department as a police recruit; however, he was terminated prior to completion of the academy. Bowen III was never a certified police officer with the Clayton County Police Department.

Police expect to release more information in a press conference on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Clayton County Police Department

