Police searching for this car connected to road rage shooting incident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department needs the public's help to find the individuals responsible for a road rage incident where a man was shot "numerous times" that occurred on Wednesday.

The police department said officers were dispatched around 6:54 regarding a shooting. Officers headed over to I-75 Northbound, right before the I-285 exit, where they said a man was shot multiple times.

According to officers, an unknown suspect driving a white car, possibly a Chrysler, shot a man "numerous times" while riding alongside.

Police said this was a road rage incident and had not provided an update on the victim's condition.

The department is asking for video footage, and eyewitness accounts from the incident. People are asked to contact the Clayton County Police at 770-477-4026 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.