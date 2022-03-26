Clayton County Police investigating after body found floating in water

Police haven't identified the body at this point.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police are working to identify a body that was found floating in the water in Clayton County Saturday morning.

A statement from Clayton County Police said someone called law enforcement around 10:45 a.m. about a "suspicious incident" off Carden Walk Boulevard at Upper Riverdale Road.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a dead body floating in the water nearby. The Clayton County Police Dive team then recovered the body.

The cause of death is unknown.