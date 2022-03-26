Clayton County Police investigating after body found floating in water

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police are working to identify a body that was found floating in the water in Clayton County Saturday morning.
A statement from Clayton County Police said someone called law enforcement around 10:45 a.m. about a "suspicious incident" off Carden Walk Boulevard at Upper Riverdale Road.
When officers responded to the scene, they found a dead body floating in the water nearby. The Clayton County Police Dive team then recovered the body.
The cause of death is unknown.
Police said they haven't identified the person at this point in the investigation. The police department's criminal investigation division is now looking into the incident.