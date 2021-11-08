Man takes car, 3-year-old child in College Park, police say

Police officers responded to a missing person and vehicle theft on Wednesday at 4:47 a.m.

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police Officers are looking for 3-year-old Karter Terrell after he went missing at a party in College Park.

Officers responded to a vehicle theft and a missing person call early Wednesday morning in Riverdale, Georgia. Upon investigating, police said they learned the suspect Antoine Crutchfield, believed to be Karter's biological father but has not been legitimized, left with the 3-year-old boy.

Police said Karter's mother and Crutchfield were at a party on Flat Shoals Road in College Park with Karter. Another person notified the boy's mother that Crutchfield had taken her car and the child without her permission.

Police described the vehicle as a black Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate #RZH3038. Officers were told Crutchfield was under the influence of alcohol and was driving with a suspended license.