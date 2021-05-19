One person dead, one in custody after standoff in Clayton County

It happened Wednesday morning.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said Wednesday morning that a person was dead and a person was in custody following a standoff situation.

The Clayton County Police Department said it began as a person down call, and that when officers responded they discovered a man dead in front of a home.

While they were attending to that victim, they said a man came to the window from inside and refused to come out.

They originally described the situation as that of a barricaded gunman, but later said the man who came to the window had his hands up and that it was not clear if he had any weapon on him when he was taken into custody.

They said a SWAT team responded and was able to take the man into custody unharmed after negotiations. They were still searching the scene for weapons.

No information was given about either the suspect or the victim, other than that both were male. They said that they were still investigating the involvement of the man they took into custody.

Police said he did not give any reason for why he wouldn't come out. "He just stood in the window with his hands up and said he wasn't coming out," police said.

Police had blocked off the area of Pointe South Parkway and Thomas Road.