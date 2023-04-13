Clayton County rape suspect arrested in New Jersey, deputies say

The suspect was accused in February on charges including rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County rape suspect was arrested this week in New Jersey, according to the sheriff's office.

A post by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Mark Thomas, was accused in February on charges including rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred on Feb. 13 just after 2 a.m. at home in Morrow. On April 10, detectives "gained enough evidence to take out warrants."

The sheriff's office said an investigative team found out Thomas was in Newark, New Jersey, and contacted authorities there.