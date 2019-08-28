CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — All Clayton County schools were placed on temporary lockdown late Wednesday morning.

Charles White with the Clayton County schools said the domestic disturbance occurred near a school in the Forest Park area, so they locked down the entire school system as a precaution.

White said the school was on a "precautionary level one lockdown."

The lockdown has now been lifted. The school day will continue as normal and no changes in the schedule is expected at this time.

Clayton County Public Schools full statement is released below:

"We can confirm that all Clayton County Public Schools were placed on a precautionary level one lockdown as a result of a community disturbance and reports of gun fire in the surrounding area. As the Clayton County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office have worked to handle the disturbance, we can also confirm the lock down has been lifted. We are pleased to share that all students and staff are safe and we do not anticipate any alterations to our dismissal schedule."

