Clayton County Police arrest one suspect in shooting, still searching for one more

A victim was left in critical condition, Clayton County Police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said on Thursday they had made an arrest last weekend following a shooting at a gas station that left a person in critical condition.

The Clayton County Police Department said on Facebook that an officer was at a red light at the intersection of Battle Creek Road and Tara Boulevard on Saturday afternoon when he heard four gunshots.

That officer, the department said, "quickly looked to the gas station located near that intersection" and "observed the suspect, later identified as Nathan Terry (25-year-old male) and another male running behind the victim."

CCPD said Terry fired one more shot before the victim fell to the ground, and then he and the second unknown suspect fled the scene.

The officer then pursued them as Terry "changed lanes erratically and at a high rate of speed multiple times causing an accident."

CCPD described what happened next: "Because the accident blocked Mr. Terry’s vehicle, Mr. Terry and the unknown male subject both exited the vehicle and ran on foot. With the assistance of multiple officers and K-9, Nathan Terry was taken into custody after the foot pursuit. The gun was located along the path the suspects had ran. Officers also located over 20 ounces of marijuana, oxycodone pills, and fake money inside the car."

Clayton County Police are now still looking to identify the second suspect.