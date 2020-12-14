Deputy shoots suspect who shot two people in Clayton County, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple agencies are now investigating after two shootings tied to a domestic dispute in Clayton County on Sunday evening.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and members of the Clayton County Police Department were called to a domestic dispute near Riverdale on Sunday evening.
The sheriff's office said that two people had been shot in the initial incident and that a deputy shot the alleged suspect after arriving at the scene.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has since been called in to investigate the deputy-involved shooting as the police handle the initial shooting.
Authorities haven't provided any additional information regarding the incident or the condition of the victims and the alleged suspect.
11Alive is working to gather further information.