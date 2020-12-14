Deputy shoots suspect who shot two people in Clayton County, sheriff says

The GBI is investigating the deputy-involved shooting. Clayton County Police are investigating the initial shooting that led to it.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple agencies are now investigating after two shootings tied to a domestic dispute in Clayton County on Sunday evening.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and members of the Clayton County Police Department were called to a domestic dispute near Riverdale on Sunday evening.

The sheriff's office said that two people had been shot in the initial incident and that a deputy shot the alleged suspect after arriving at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has since been called in to investigate the deputy-involved shooting as the police handle the initial shooting.

Authorities haven't provided any additional information regarding the incident or the condition of the victims and the alleged suspect.