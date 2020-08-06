Clayton County shooting in Ansley Pointe neighborhood leaves 1 dead, another injured

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting that also injured another on Monday afternoon in Clayton County.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Ansley Drive. Police confirmed that one of the victims was already dead and said the other is stable, though the person's exact condition wasn't released.

A spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department said the investigation is still in its early stages and additional information - such as the victim's name or details on a possible suspect - is unavailable.

The circumstances of the shooting itself are still under investigation.

Ansley Drive is a road in the Ansley Pointe area of Clayton County, which is just off of Pointe South Parkway and nearby Highway 85.

