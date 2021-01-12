Watch | Ring doorbell captures Clayton County shooting that left officer, 3 dead

Footage from a nearby resident's Ring doorbell camera is shedding some light on what happened during a recent Clayton County shooting.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Footage from a nearby resident's front porch is offering more details on a recent shooting in Clayton County.

Rapid gunfire can be heard in the video, capturing just a moment of the shootout that took several lives.

Clayton County police received multiple calls of gunfire off Jervis Court in Rex around 8:40 p.m on Tuesday, including a 12-year-old girl who had been shot in the face.

When officers arrived they were quickly greeted by gunfire, video shows.

Tactical officers rushed to the scene as a suspect fired upon police. Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson died after getting shot in the exchange. Clayton County Police Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand and is recovering. The suspect was killed during the exchange, police said.

Two women were found dead at the scene, and the 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition, according to authorities.