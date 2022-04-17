Shooting at Easter gathering in Riverdale leaves one dead, police say

A suspect is now in custody and facing multiple charges, including malice murder.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead following a shooting in Clayton County during an Easter gathering, police said. Now an investigation is underway.

At 12:22 a.m. Sunday, Clayton County Police responded to the 200 block of Riverdale's Valley Hill Road in reference to a person shot call. Officers observed a victim, 19-year-old Reginald Manual, wounded in a driveway from a gunshot.

Manual later succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital. However, he was able to tell police on scene who shot him before passing away.

Officers said Manual was attending an Easter gathering with his girlfriend and her family at the time of the incident, where a heated argument erupted between him and the girlfriend's mother. The argument began when Manual declared that he wanted to remove his child from the residence.

After speaking with multiple witnesses, confirming Manual's message to police, police said Manual was shot by the mother's boyfriend Jaswan Burroughs as the victim walked out of the residence. Burroughs has been taken into custody and is facing charges for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.