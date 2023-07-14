Vigil, services planned for woman found shot to death in car at Clayton County gas station

Camesha Johnson was found shot to death in her car at the BP gas station on Highway 85 in Riverdale on June 30.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is heartbroken after a Clayton County woman was found dead in her car hours after being shot at a gas station last month.

Johnson's family said that she was shot late the night before, but her body was not found until a couple hours later during the next day.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil for Johnson at 7:30 p.m. on Friday where she was murdered.

A visitation is planned for Saturday, according to family members. Her funeral service will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the HOPE Banquet Hall in Jonesboro, per her online obituary.

Loved ones are seeking justice for Johnson as no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators said they are looking into the case and don't have any other details to share at this time.

