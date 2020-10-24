Shooting on Clayton State campus leaves one student injured

Police are searching for the alleged assailants after a shooting that involved visitors to Laker Hall.

MORROW, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting campus police after a shooting at a metro Atlanta university.

A spokesperson for Clayton State University told 11Alive that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. According to the university, one of four people who were visiting Laker Hall fired a weapon, striking a student.

The student was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, though authorities didn't have any specifics on their severity.

"The assailants fled campus in a vehicle," the university statement said. "University Police are working with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident and to apprehend the suspects."

No one else was injured and a university spokesperson said that there is "no ongoing threat on campus or in Laker Hall."