ATLANTA — A person was stabbed at a store in the 900 block of Marietta Street in Atlanta's West Midtown area during an armed robbery early Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee said officers were summoned to a call about an injured person at a convenience store located at 950 Marietta Street. The caller advised that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, Chafee said, they found a male who appeared to have been stabbed several times.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a male entered the store and assaulted the store's clerk before leaving with the cash register.

During the incident, Chafee said, a witness entered the store, and after observing the robbery in progress, called police.

The clerk was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, suffering from injuries to his head and back.

Chafee said that officers have checked the nearby area and have not been able to locate the suspect or the cash register.

The investigation remains ongoing.

