WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. -- It's the tale of the broom and the stun gun. Those were the items used during a convenience store robbery in Whitefield County, police said.

Authorities said on Sept. 14, just after 11 p.m., a woman came into the Mapco Mart on Cleveland Highway.

Surveillance video shows her approaching the clerk while his back is turned. Deputies said she waited for everyone else to exit the store before she made her move. She allegedly had a pink stun gun in her hand and wielded it into his back.

He turned around and grabbed as quick has he could something to fend her off with -- it happened to be a broom. You can see him chasing her from behind the counter with the broom in his hand.

She ran off and left the store in a vehicle. Authorities used the surveillance video, phone records, and information to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Lindsey Ann Dean.

Deputies arrested her Tuesday and charged her with armed robbery and simple assault. She was taken into custody after her apartment complex on Horseshoe Way.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA