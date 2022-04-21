2 people shot on same street security guard was killed days ago

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday on the same stretch of road where a security guard was killed just days prior.

Police said a man and woman got into an argument with another person and were followed to 445 Cleveland Ave., where that person shot them both.

Both were taken to the hospital conscious and breathing, police said.

Though there is no confirmed connection to the killing of the security guard, the scene took place around 1/16th of a mile from 387 Cleveland Ave.

Atlanta Police said the two victims, in this case, knew the shooter.