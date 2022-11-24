1 hurt after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say

Police said the they are still investigating; this is what we know.

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating after a person was shot on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city.

The department said it happened in the 400 block Cleveland Avenue SE. There's no information about what led up to the shooting, but police said one person was injured.

Atlanta Police Department has not released anything about who the suspect could be and has not identified the victim.

11Alive is sending a crew to the scene to find out more about the shooting. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.