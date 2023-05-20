Man shot at adult entertainment club dies at gas station, police say

The man died at the gas station.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting broke out at an adult entertainment club overnight Saturday.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were seen investigating the Shell gas station by Cedar Grove and Moreland Avenue. The northbound access to Moreland Avenue was blocked off as officers pieced together what happened.

11Alive's crew noticed a group of people there at 2:30 a.m. who said they knew the man.

According to police, the shooting started at Club Blaze in Conley where the man was shot several times and drove to the gas station where he died.