DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A volunteer coach who was involved with the Cedar Grove Middle School girls' basketball team has been arrested and charged with enticing a child in a case involving a 13-year-old girl on the team.

The DeKalb County School District said in a statement staff was "made aware of a student who engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a volunteer assistant coach while at Cedar Grove Middle School" and that "DeKalb County School District Police investigated the incident thoroughly upon learning of the alleged relationship."

An arrest warrant said the molestation occurred on four occasions between March and June of this year, and identifies the coach as 23-year-old Alexandra Makupson of Lithonia.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The warrant said both parties acknowledged the sexual contact, which was described as Makupson allowing the 13-year-old to touch her sexually.

According to the warrant, the molestation occurred at a residence in Decatur. It's not clear who the residence belongs to.

The DeKalb School District said after investigating the allegations warrants were obtained for child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes and that those warrants were turned over to the DeKalb Sheriff's Office.

According to jail records, Makupson was booked into DeKalb County Jail on Tuesday.

In her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, the judge set bond for $20,000 -- $10,000 for each charge. Her next hearing is set for Oct. 4.

