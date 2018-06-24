COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are still looking for a man who vandalized four Cobb County churches.

He was caught in the act thanks to a surveillance camera at one of the churches. Now they’re asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Church goers at one location said Sunday that vandals have come twice to spray paint vulgar things on their property, probably looking for a reaction, but they weren’t going to give it to them.

"It’s kind of the same thing you learn as a kid," said Don Giles, a member of the Church of Christ in north Cobb, a church that was struck twice. "You don’t give the bully the reaction they want and they’ll leave you alone.

"We basically have a utility building that was the first place they hit and then they came back a couple days later and actually hit our front doors."

While it was easy to wash the paint off the metal and glass of the front doors, the the side of the utility shed is still stained with bright red paint from the message of a vandal.

Church of Christ was one of four churches hit sometime between April 29 and May 8, all within seven miles of each other.

Noonday Baptist has dealt with this before, which is why they've set up a a surveillance camera. It’s the one picture police have of the man they say wrote all these messages.

Police said the vandal is between 35 and 50, and walks with a distinct gait.

The churches say if he’s watching, they hope he hears this: "Most people would just invite this person. If you really are that angry, can you just sit down with us instead of doing these kinds of things?"

