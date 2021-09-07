Cobb County country club alleged shooter to make first court appearance

A Tweet from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office says Bryan Rhoden is making his first court appearance at 8 p.m. Friday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing three men on Fourth of July weekend at a popular country club in Cobb County is set to make his first appearance in court Friday night.

After a days-long manhunt the Cobb County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in Chamblee with the help of the Chamblee Police and federal partners including the U.S. Marshal's Southeastern Regional Task Force, according to a Tweet from Cobb Police.

During a Thursday night press conference, Cobb County Police announced Rhoden is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.

"We literally had detectives that have worked around the clock and some have even slept in their offices since July 3 trying to clear this case," he said.

The deadly incident happened at the Pinetree Country Club located at 3400 McCollum Parkway around 2:30 p.m. on July 3.

When Cobb County Police responded to the scene that Saturday afternoon, they found a dead man with a gunshot wound to his head on the 10th hole green of the country club's golf course, police said.

That victim was later identified as golf pro and director Gene Siller.

Authorities later announced they located two people shot to death in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck at the golf course. One of the victims was identified as Paul Pierson, 76, who was the owner of the Ram 3500, according to police. The other man was later identified as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California.

Detectives learned Siller was in no way targeted in the shooting and was killed because of a crime in process he may have witnessed.