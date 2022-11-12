CNA caregiver sentenced 20 years for elder abuse in Cobb County

Cobb County District Attorney's Office said the woman was pushed so hard she "flew a short distance."

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.

The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a video shows "she forcefully pushed the elderly victim to the ground." The DA'sOffice said that the woman was pushed so hard that she "flew a short distance, before landing hard on the floor of her apartment."

As a result, the 86-year-old woman "shattered" her hip, the office said. The entire incident was caught on camera by a home security video system installed by the victim’s family. When the family saw the footage, Cobb County DA said they turned it over immediately to Acworth Police Department.

Following the police department's investigation, the caregiver was arrested on May 19, 2019. A jury found her guilty on September 28 of aggravated battery and elder exploitation.

"To abuse the elderly, some of our most vulnerable people, is absolutely reprehensible and unacceptable," Assistant District Attorney Tully said.