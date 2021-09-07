Cobb country club triple homicide suspect bound, taped mouths of victims found in truck, warrant says

The warrants shed some new light on the deaths of 76-year-old Paul Pierson and 46-year-old Henry Valdez.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest warrant released Friday charges that Bryan Rhoden, the suspect arrested on Thursday in the death of a Cobb County country club's director as well as two others, bound and taped the mouths of the two other victims.

Rhoden faces two kidnapping charges for those actions, according to the warrant, as well as the numerous aggravated assault and murder charges against him in the alleged killings of Gene Siller, the Pinetree Country Club director, Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez.

Much of the circumstances behind the killings of Pierson and Valdez remains unclear. The two were found in the back of the white pickup truck that was driven onto the 10th hole green of the golf course last Saturday before Rhoden allegedly shot and killed Siller as the club pro came over to the scene to figure out what was going on.

The warrants shed some new light, however, on the deaths of 76-year-old Pierson, whose family friend said lives out of town and was in Atlanta on a business trip, and 46-year-old Valdez of California.

The warrant states Rhoden "bound the hands, legs, and mouth of said victim with tape" in charges related to both Pierson and Valdez. It also says he shot and killed them.

"Said accused did discharge a firearm into the body of the victim... causing said victim to suffer visible injuries and internal injuries which led to the death of said victim," the warrant states on aggravated assault with intent to murder charges relating to the deaths of both Pierson and Valdez.

The warrant also notes Pierson and Valdez were "concealed in the enclosed bed of the pickup truck."

Pierson was the owner of the Ram 3500, which the warrants state had Kansas plates. One of the many details that still isn't known is how the suspect came to be in control of the vehicle, with the two victims bound in the back.

It also remains unclear whether they were shot and killed before or after being bound and put into the back of the truck.

Rhoden faces three felony murder charges for the killings of Siller, Pierson and Valdez, as well as three aggravated assault with intent to murder charges and the two kidnapping charges.