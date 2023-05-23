Cobb Police respond to possible burglary on Windy Hill Road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police responded Tuesday morning to a stretch of businesses along a busy road north of Truist Park.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business alarm call and were searching for a possible burglary suspect.
The scene played out on Windy Hill Road a short ways before it intersects with Cobb Parkway, at a row of retail businesses that includes a liquor store, a mini mart and a wings restaurant.
The significant police response interrupted traffic flow in the area for a time.
